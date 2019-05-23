Mud and colour for runners

Members of Boston Community Runners took on the Tough Mudder obstacle race at Belvoir this weekend.

Tackling an array of tasks over the nine-mile course is no easy challenge.

Tanya and Katie.

Tanya Knight and Katie Cooper took on rope climbs, mud slides and much more but both completed the course.

Beth Lines travelled to Wisbech to take part in the Brinks Colour Run.

These popular charity events are something the whole family can be part of - and contestants are even bombarded with coloured powder along the way.

By the time they cross the finish line they are every colour of the rainbow.

Beth and son Theo thoroughly enjoyed the relaxed fun atmosphere and helped raise funds for more good causes.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and host social runs on Thursdays from the Peter Paine centre (both 7pm).

The club also has a RunWalkRun group.

More details are available by visiting www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk