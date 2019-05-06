Narrow defeat for Revesby Seconds

Revesby CC’s Seconds were beaten by eight runs at Bracebridge Heath Seconds on Saturday.

The hosts were dismissed for 154 as Darren Hunt took four victims for the loss of 17 runs on Saturday.

Hunt also added a run out.

He was supported by Isaac Tyler (2-52), James Pocklington (2-24) and George Pocklington.

With the bat Revebsy ended their 40 overs on 146-9.

Good scores came from Rob Jefferey (26), Connor Goodfellow (23), George Pocklington (21), Ian Roberts (21), Paul File (19) and James Pocklington (15).

On Sunday, the Revesby First XI host Scothern in the Premier Division and the Seconds travel to Heckington (both 1.30pm).