Narrow defeats for Revesby CC

Lincoln and District League Premier

Revesby CC 1sts 183-9, Scothern 184-8 - Scothern won by two wickets.

Revesby CC Firsts were beaten by two wickets as they hosted Scothern on Saturday.

Jamie Lewis (63) and Mark Twells (47) helped the home side to 183-9, aided by Luke Odlin (15), Will Laird (10), Thomas Liversidge (10) and Simon May (10).

However, Scothern secured the required runs in the final over.

Darren Hunt (three), Lewis (two), May (two) and Michael Ridding took wickets.

On Sunday the Firsts travel to Ancaster (1.30pm).

Lincoln and District League Division One

Revesby CC 2nds 135-8, Heckington 136-9 - Heckington won by one wicket.

Revesby Seconds followed their First team in suffering a narrow defeat on Sunday.

At Heckington, Tom Sewell (46), Robert Jefferey (41) and Ian Roberts (26 not out) helped them complete their 40 overs on 135-8.

But with two balls of the contest remaining, hosts Heckington reached 136-9.

Paul File and Richard Tongue took three victims apiece with Roberts claiming two and Sewell adding a run out.

The Seconds are without a game this weekend.