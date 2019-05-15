National racketball title for Ady

Boston was well represented at the Fire Service National Squash Championships in Nottingham - where Ady Proctor claimed victory in the racketball draw.

Proctor, Simon Jackson, Jason Green and Mark Housam joined Grantham’s Mark Richardson in representing Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

In the squash main draw, Jackson and Richardson were both defeated in the first round.

Green lost in the second round and Proctor eased into the semi-finals before pulling out injured.

In the over 35s, Jackson lost in the first round once again to Ben Stone and Green made it to the second round before being beaten by Simon Howling.

The over 45s event Jackson and Richardson both lost their first round games and Proctor eased into the semis before losing to Archie Swann.

Housam was beaten in round two of the over 50s section.

The main racketball draw saw Housam, Jackson and Green beaten in round one but Proctor eased into the final were he faced Karl Mullins, winning 3-1

The main squash plate saw Jackson and Richardson face each other, with Richardson narrowly winning before exiting in the second round

In the over 35s squash plate, Jackson made it to the semis before facing Dave Jones in a five-game match in which Jones narrowly beat Jackson 11-8 in the final game.

Jackson and Richardson were beaten early in the over 45s plate, likewise for Richardson and Housam in the over 50s.

In the racketball plate, Housam suffered a first round defeat, Jackson made it to the semis before pulling out injured and Green made it to the final before narrowly being beaten 3-2 in a epic game against Mike Markey.

Jackson and Proctor have been chosen as part of the British Fire Service national team squad once again.