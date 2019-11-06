Nesta Baxter marks arrival on senior scene with WAKO World Championship bronze

Nesta Baxter and Chelsea Leggatt.

The Evolution Martial Arts fighter and clubmate Chelsea Leggatt both represented Team GB in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The championships are the highest level of the sport of kickboxing, and Nesta is now placed third in the world in her category.

Chelsea also fought well before making a quarter-final exit.

It was the first call-up to the national senior team for both fighters, who have international experience in the junior ranks.

Nesta, 19, competed in the Senior Female -60kg Light Continuous category.

In the preliminary rounds she fought against a strong German athlete, dominating throughout to finish with a unanimous decision.

In the quarters she met an old Italian adversary who finished second at last year’s Senior European Championships.

The fight was close but Nesta battled well to secure the win and to be able to progress through to the semi.

An Hungarian opponent was next. Nesta moved forward with a strong game plan which she stuck to throughout, winning the first two rounds of the intense battle.

However, it was the Hungarian who just secured the win by a narrow margin of two points within the final round and progress to the final, eventually winning gold.

Chelsea, 19, competed in the Senior Female +70kg Light Continuous category.

In the quarter finals, she fought against a very good German fighter, who had an obvious height advantage.

Chelsea - who was selected as a GB flag bearer - fought with heart and pushed her opponent, who went on to claim silver.

Evolution offer kickboxing, MMA and fitness training.