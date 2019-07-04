Nettitude raises charity cash

The Boston Netball League raised £1,189 for Sarcoma UK as they held their Nettitude fun day at the Peter Paine centre.

Following a clubbercise warm-up the two tournaments - ladies-only and mixed - got underway.

The inside court at Peter Paine was home to the ladies’ tournament which saw some great teams from across the county compete.

It was testing conditions as the soaring temperatures made playing a bit of a hurdle, but the ladies dug deep and showed that stamina was clearly the order of the day as each team played five games with only a short break in between.

Using a points system for the win and draw, Lincoln City took home the trophy on the day.

On the outdoor courts 13 teams line up for the mixed event, where each side had to field at least three men at all times.

It wasn’t long before come of the men were schooled in the fundamentals of the rules of netball as the women on the teams were quick to use their knowledge of the game to their advantage.

But the men quickly grasped what was required of them as they showed some amazing shooting and delivery of passes around the court.

The busy day also saw spectators were treated to a show by the United Cheer Team cheerleaders and vocal talents of local singer Meena Thomas-Peto.

Boston Juniors showed off their skills in showcase matches against Bourne Juniors and the town’s walking netball group also demonstrated their abilities, illustrating how inclusive and accessible to everyone netball really is.

The event was sponsored by Drayton Motors and Forceshift Skip Hire while first aid support came from 1st Choice First Aid & Security Services.