New leaders at the top of bowls league

IBCs reign at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One table was short lived.

Defeat to Holland Fen saw them drop to third.

IBC certainly missed their top two players, going down 39-27.

Defending champions Eastenders were in good form against A40 when they were successful 56- 21.

They fielded a formidable trio in Wayne Phoenix, Adrian Field and Jordan Philpot, the latter returning having represented England in the under 25 internationals in Essex.

But this win did not lift them to the top of the table as that position went to Carlton Road, on shot difference.

The Road were matched against Red 5, skips Chris Gill and Martin Tomlin producing and overall success of 46-21.

Parthians produced a great result against Jolly Farmers with an overall win of 40-27. Captain Keith Nix tied his game 16-16 and Phyl Bourne, Pete Bedford and Phil Markham triumphed 24-11.

Invaders also picked up five points. Ian Tebbs tied 16-16 and Chantal Spencer, Liam Reeson and Scott Whyers won 24-18.

Boston Park and Punchbowlers shared the rink points but the former claimed the aggregate points thanks to Betty Hill, Tony Hill and Claire Britchford with a win of 20-11.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, the top five teams in the division are pretty evenly matched, with just two points separating them.

Royal Mail were involved in a very close game with the Cosmos. Keith Sharp, trailing 14-10 against Bob Thompson, put in a strong finish to turn the game around to win 20-14.

Meanwhile, Cosmos’ Dave Fox won the last two ends played to win 17-16.

Strollers, in second spot, played against Nomads where Alan Everit skipped his rink to a 27-4 success to take an overall win of 39-21 for four points.

The Golfers are the form team with maximum points from the two games they have played.

Matched against Dynamics, they won 62-18.

Central versus Patriarchs saw all the points going to Central with a win of 41-35.

Poachers versus the Burtons saw the former won five of the six points at stake.

Brian Sansam won 22-13 and Mick Dodes, trailing 9-14, picked up a hot shot on the penultimate end which brought him back into the game and finished with a scoreline of 15-15.

Pilgrims are setting the pace in the Cammacks Division Three, with maximum points so far.

Matched against the Saxons they won 41-24.

Shipmates, in second, also triumphed with maximum points against Vectors, 41-26.

Fairways posted two winning scorecards and a win against Hotspurs 42-28.

Bias put in a good performance against a strong Vikings team.

The game was pretty close and was decided on crucial ends for Bias, Ivor Roberts picking up a count of four on end 12, which pushed them into a lead and, then on end 15 a count of three, as they hung on to win 19-18.

The team won 37-32.

Amateurs’ Steve Boycott, Tony Nixon and Ron Spence gave opposition Phantoms few scoring chances and produced a win of 23-6 for four points. Replying for Phantoms, Jenny Newell, Clive Newell and Lloyd Walker had a run of scoring ends which pushed them into the lead which they did not relinquish and secured two points.