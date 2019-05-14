Newcomers in on the action as Boston Summer Netball League begins

The Boston Netball Summer League began last week, with four new teams joining for their first competitive games.

Flexibelles Falcons, Flexibelles Eagles, Delta Belles and Tulips were the quartet of debutants.

Action from the Boston Summer Netball League's opening week. Photo: David Dales.

The Falcons took on Spalding-based Tulips and nerves were clearly on show in the first quarter with missed passes and shots falling short.

But the game settled down with outstanding shooting from Molly (Tulips) and Donna (Falcons), both scoring from what looked like impossible positions on the edge of the circle.

Tulips were able to intercept more of Falcons centre passes and convert them into goals which saw them win 27-17.

Results: Alpha Belles 21 Boston White Sox 46, Boston Boltz Blue 19 Boston Boltz Silver 23, Bullettes Blaze 31 Bullettes Fire 25, Flexibirds Falcons 17 Tulips 27, Beta Belles 45 Delta Belles 26, Boston Boltz Black 13 Fenland Vixens 21, Boston Boltz Green 30 Boston Boltz Sky 21, Boston Boltz Pink 32 Bullettes Inferno 14, Flexibirds Eagles 21 Flinders Flyers 30.

