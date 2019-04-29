Nine-run loss for Freiston LL team

SLBL Division Two

Sleaford 3rds 195, Freiston LL 2nds 186 - Slaford won by nine runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton’s Second XI fell nine runs short of victory in an enjoyable match away to Sleaford Thirds.

Steve Appleyard and Usman Ahmed both claimed four wickets, whilst Ahmed also made 62.

Sleaford won the toss and elected to bat first.

Steve Appleyard led the Freiston attack with four wickets in his opening spell.

Opener Brooke made 41 for the home team before his dismissal made the score of 69-4. A 69-run partnership between Harris and Shorthouse came in just 12 overs.

The partnership was ended when Jon Mellors dismissed Harris for 39.

Shorthouse went on to make 51 as Sleaford were all out for 195.

Usman Ahmed cleaned up the tail with four late wickets for Freiston.

Freiston’s reply got off to a solid start until both Herbert Ushewokunze (17) and Connor Goodfellow (six) were dismissed by Sneath with the score on 31. Mick Stapleton and Ahmed put Freiston in a strong position with a partnership of 73, which ended when Stapleton was dismissed for 23.

Ahmed made 62, but his wicket was a turning point in the match.

Despite a career-best 29 from Mellors, Freiston began to lose regular wickets.

Brooke claimed four wickets and an economical spell from Shorthouse meant that Freiston fell just nine runs short of victory.

Freiston were left disappointed when their first team match at Graves Park was called off with playing conditions deemed unsafe.

The Firsts will host Bourne on Saturday whilst the Seconds are without a game.