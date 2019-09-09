Nine tries scored as Boston Rugby Club secure league and cup double at Tupton

Midlands 4 East (North)

Tupton 10 Boston RFC 56

In their first league outing of the season - which doubled up as a Midlands Junior Vase clash - Boston Rugby Club recorded an impressive away win.

They scored nine tries, securing five league points, and making a statement of intent for the new league campaign, writes John Fletcher.

Playing with the advantage of the slope and wind, Boston made an impressive start.

After only two minutes of play, Jamie Jenkins, making his debut at centre, crossed the whitewash.

The build-up came from counter ruck ball, with back row George Sharp driving into the Tupton backline and off-loading for centre Jenkins to score under the posts.

Rowan Mason converted.

After 10 minutes Mason would score and convert his own try, again a result of quick ruck ball, breaking blind and out-sprinting the covering defence to make it 14-3.

Boston’s handling was impressive, and after slick inter-play between prop James Griffin and second row Lewis Eldin, Jaron Cowern was put in to score.

An injury to centre Jenkins saw Dan Piggins come off the bench, moving Harry Woods into centre and Piggins going onto the wing.

With five minutes of the first half remaining, a strong run from winger Cowern into the Tupton half resulted in quick handling in the backs, seeing second row Matthew Deane time his pass to perfection to put centre Harry Woods into space and enable him to race in from inside the 22 to score, taking Boston into 24-3 half-time lead.

The second half proved to be a stop-start affair due to injuries, two yellow and one red card for Tupton, who lost their composure and imploded in a five-minute spell midway through the half.

To Boston’s credit they did not let this affect them and heeded captain Eldin’s instruction to be ruthless.

On 55 minutes scrum half Josh Cook pick up the ball from a five-metre scrum and drove himself over the line to make it 31-3.

After the second yellow card, seeing Tupton reduced to 13, men Mason scored his second try from a quick tap-and-go outside the 22, which he converted.

At this point coach Michael Baldwin started to use his bench, bringing on Paul Beard and Adam Hardstaff at hooker and second row respectively.

Within minutes Beard would score, picking up a loose ball. Tom Hobbs extended the lead to 43-10 with a conversion.

The visitors would score two further tries through Cowern and Piggins, plus a penalty from Hobbs, to seal an emphatic league and cup win.

Boston’s men of the match were back row Sam Lempard and fly half Mason.

On Saturday Boston travel to play Amber Valley (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Scupham, Griffin, Eldin, Deane, Lempard, Sharp, Stokes, Cook, Mason, Woods, Kippax, Jenkins, Cowern, Hobbs; replacements: Beard, Hardstaff, Fowler, Piggins, Baldwin.

Friendly

Boston Development 56 Mansfield Thirds 12

Not to be outdone by their first-team colleagues, a strong Development Team secured their first win of the season away at Mansfield.

The try scorers were Kyle Turley (two), John Hummel (two), Michael Delaney, Daniel Langford, Charlie Taylor and Rob Borley.

Bruno Hall registered seven conversions with Hummel adding one.

Boston’s man of the match was centre Hummel.

On Saturday the Development side play Skegness Seconds at home (KO 3pm) and Boston Thirds travel to play Horncastle away.

BOSTON: Sampson, Felcio, Cock, Coley, Woods, Lloyd, Whiffen, Langford, Borley, Hall, Delaney, Gray, Hummel, Turley, McCauley; replacements: Jones, Taylor, Kaleda.

NC 2 North (East)

Doncaster Ladies 17 Boston Ladies 5

In their first league game away at Doncaster, Boston Ladies put in a determined and spirited performance against a side who have been playing together in the league for a number of years.

Boston’s try scorer was full back Karolina Kacirkova, who showed devastating speed to outpace the Doncaster defence and score under the posts in the second half.

The score at half time was 12-0.

Players of the match were back row Hannah Dennis and Hayley Whiteman, in her second game.

Special mention goes to Eve Walker, who made her debut for the ladies in the second half.

On Sunday the ladies play Sleaford at home (KO 2pm).

BOSTON: Buckberry, Prendergast, Griffiths, Mindham-Wright, Lancaster, Smith, Dennis, Moxon, Beard, Booth, Daubney, Lester, Elston, Scoot, Kacirkova; replacements: Walker, Whiteman, Griffin, Taylor, Simpson.