‘Not good enough!’ Skipper Baxter says batting cost Boston CC in defeat at Woodhall Spa

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston 1sts 66, Woodhall Spa 1sts 69-1 - Woodhall won by nine wickets.

Following three defeats, two abandonments and a bye week, Boston CC Firsts headed into the seventh week of the season still looking for their first win of the 2019 campaign.

Boston are sat at the bottom of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League and in danger of falling adrift.

The coin came down in favour of Boston’s captain Tom Baxter and he opted to bat first.

Within two overs, Boston had lost both openers and were already struggling at 3-2.

It didn’t get much better for Boston throughout Saturday afternoon.

Wickets fell at regular intervals throughout the innings and only three batsmen made double figures – Jonny Cheer (16), Adeesha Thilanchana (10) and Baxter (10).

Boston were eventually bowled out in the 26th over for a total of 66 runs.

“It speaks for itself,” Baxter said.

“It wasn’t good enough and gave us no chance of picking up any points.

“Woodhall bowled well and put the ball in the right area but I’m not sure they bowled well enough to bowl us out for 66.

“A few of the batsmen gave their wickets away trying to play shots that weren’t there.

“Woodhall caught everything within sight and took their chances.”

A 10-minute interval took place and Woodhall then set about chasing down the total.

Scott Elleray picked up the wicket of Jack Timby when he was trapped LBW for 19 but Oliver Caswell (19 not out) and Harsha Vithana (27 not out)saw Woodhall Spa home for a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Boston are now sat bottom of the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League and five points behind fellow strugglers Alford.

The gap between the bottom two and the rest is 35 points.