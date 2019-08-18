Old faces return to Blue and Whites

Friendly

Spalding 29 Boston RFC 3

Boston Rugby Club took a squad of First and Development team players to Spalding for their first pre-season match of the season on Saturday.

For head coach Ashley Coates if was a great opportunity to see a number of new players perform in match conditions.

Playing four 20-minute quarters, he was able to try out players in a variety of different positions and combinations.

The front row of Anthony Buckberry, Will Scupham and James Griffin impressed in the scrum and line out.

In the second row, the returning Mathew Deane had a good game along with debutant number eight Sam Lempard in tight and loose play.

In the backs, debutant Rowan Mason at flyhalf, showed great control in difficult windy conditions, along with the returning winger Perry Cumber.

He made a number of strong runs and tackles for the side.

For Boston, Tom Hobbs recorded a penalty, their three points in a 29-3 defeat.

On Saturday, Boston play their second pre-season friendly against Market Rasen at 3pm.

In the morning Boston Ladies play a friendly against Mellish Ladies (KO 11am).

All support is welcome on what will be Boston’s first family fun day of the new season.

Along with the rugby there will be a barbecue, surfboard simulator, tug of war, slip and slide, limbo competition and disco.