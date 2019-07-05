On the road for Lady Captain’s away day

Captain Pam Clare took 24 members of Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section to her chosen away day at Laceby Manor.

The day started with hot drinks and bacon baps, followed by golf with six teams of four playing, and two scoring on every hole.

The day was finished off with a meal where the winners were presented with their prizes

The winning team was Jean Markham, Maureen Molson, Ann Gullick and Lynn Worthington.

In second place were Pam Bett, Lady Captain Pam, Chris Needham and Lady President Ann Hodgson.

There was a good win for the Boston Ladies’ League team who played their match at home against Blankney, winning 3-1.

The President’s Putter was held at Boston Golf Club on Sunday.

Results: 1 A. Ransom 44, 2 T. Emberton 39, 3 C. Mercer 38, 4 G. Tempest 38, 5 N. Hardstaff 38, 6 J. Lavery 38, 7 D. Nuttell 38; Categories - 12> B. Cuthbert 37, 13-18 M. Lee 36, 19-28 B. Smith 38.