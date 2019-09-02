One game to move off bottom of table

Boston CC were beaten by five wickets at Lindum.

The Mayflower men remain bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier with one game left to play.

Mahir Yousuff (56), Sam Holland (47) and Paul Tetther (30) helped Boston post 183 runs before they were dismissed in the final over.

However, Lindum reached 166-5 to claim victory, Paul Deans taking three wickets for the loss of 46 runs.

In the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division, Freiston, Leake and Leverton had to withstand an incredible century by Belton Park’s Matt Law to secure their 11th victory of the season.

Law made an unbeaten 116, but Freiston kept their nerve to secure victory with a run out off the penultimate delivery.

Freiston elected to bat first and made 218, their highest total of the season.

A 79-run partnership for the second wicket between Richard Paul (31) and Sunil Panjwani (38) gave the home side an excellent start.

From their Usman Ahmed (28) and Abdul Moeed (34) were able to accelerate the Freiston innings.

Ashok Kumar made a quickfire 18, but Freiston lost wickets towards the end of the innings with Helliwell taking four.

Freiston were all out in the final over, but 218 looked to be an excellent score.

Belton started watchfully it the face of good bowling from Taimur Mian and Ollie Booth. Both deservedly picked up a wicket.

Zeeshan Hassan bowled Brewin for 29, and Usman Ahmed had visiting captain Reynolds caught for 19.

With Belton 89-4 after 29 overs to match looked to be over.

However, Law had other ideas. Freiston had no answer to his dramatic onslaught.

Freiston still looked to be in control, with 98 required from the final 10 overs.

Freiston did manage to run out a number of Law’s partners, as Belton looked to keep the big hitter on strike.

Law kept up with the asking rate, striking boundaries with ease.

He took 18 off the penultimate over, requiring ten to win from the last over.

Zeeshan Hassan started the final over, with a couple of dot balls, but Law found the boundary through mid wicket.

A wide left five required from two balls, but non-striker Perera was run out by Richard Paul as he attempted to complete the second run.

Law was unbeaten on 116, but Freiston took maximum points to move into fourth place in the league table.

Boston Seconds were beaten by 224 runs at Bourne Seconds.

The away side ended their innings on 288-5 with Ian Morris taking two wickets.

Rowan Evans’ 21 runs top scored for Boston, who were dismissed for 64.

Grantham Seconds secured a 268-run victory at Graves Park.

Martin Parmley’s 197 helped the away side to 332-6, with 10-man Graves Park reaching 64.

In the SLBL Division Two, Freiston Seconds lost out to league leaders Grantham despite a 50 from Sunil Panjwani.

Freiston made 161, with Panjwani top scoring with 59.

Waseem Ilyas made 16 and Jon Mellors 13. Ryan Wilson-Law took four wickets for Grantham.

In reply Grantham reached their target comfortably.

Shaun Simes made an unbeaten 72 as the target was reaching in the thirtieth over.

Bonakeli Njovana and Panjwani both took two wickets for Freiston.

Revesby were beaten by Lincoln and District League Premier Division title chasers Woodhall Spa by 152 runs at Jubilee Park on Sunday.

Harsha Vithana (69), Henry Wilson (65) and Jack Tate (55 not out) top scored as the hosts were dismissed for 293 with 40 overs played.

Michael Ridding (5-40) was the pick of the Revesby bowlers, with Alexander Sargeant (3-74) adding support.

In response, Revesby were back in the pavilion for 141.

WJ Muller (4-15) was the pick of the Spa bowlers, while Revesby’s best returns came from Robert Jeffery (53) and Sargeant (23).

Boston Sunday won by eight wickets when they hosted Ancaster, the visitors making 191-4 and the hosts replying with 192-2.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds won by three wickets as they hosted Bracebridge Heath Seconds.

Simon May took five wickets for 33 as the hosts were dismissed for 127.

Revesby reached 129-7 courtesy of good knocks from Aaha Khalid (48) and May (39 not out).