Packing a punch for Sarcoma UK charity

Members of Boston Triathlon Club were up early on Sunday for another of Eddie Smith’s Boxing Bootcamps.

The sessions, hosted by The Boston Amateur Boxing Club, are always popular.

This session was as little different as Boston ABC had donated their gym space to Boston as part of the triathlon club’s fundraising for Sarcoma UK.

The event was well attended by both adult and junior members alike.

Rather than the usual session fee, attendees were asked to make a donation to the Sarcoma Charity.

A total of £100 was raised, Boston ABC donating a further £100.

Skegness Triathlon Club and Louth Triathlon Club are also joining us in support of Sarcoma UK this year.