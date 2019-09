The first competition of the Boston Indoor Bowls Club season was won by Matt Whyers and Mark Brown.

They are picturesd with Patsy O’Callaghan, sponsor of the Dickinson Pairs.

Rita Epton and Anne Jackson were the runners-up.

Boston IBC will hold an open day on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Anyone aged six and over is welcome to attend.

Coaching and advice will be given on the day at the Rosebery Avenue venue.

For details contact Tanya on 01205 363156.