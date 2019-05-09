Pam retains Past Captains’s trophy

Boston Golf Club held its Past Captains’s Trophy for the Ladies’s Section last Wednesday.

A total of 10 former captains entered, competing in a medal format.

The winner was Pam Hyde with a score 86-17=69 nett, retaining her title from last year.

Pam’s handicap was reduced from 17 down to 15.

In second position was Margaret Hardy with 105-27=78 nett.

The nine-hole competition was won by Lynn Worthington with 18 stableford points and the runner-up was Anita Pritchard with 17 stableford points.

Thursday saw a league match played away at Torksey, Boston losing 3.5-0.5 and on Friday a friendly match was held at home against Louth, Boston winning 3.5-0.5.

This match was shortened to 12 holes because of weather conditions.