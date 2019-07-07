Pam triumphs at Royle engagement

Captain Pam Clare showed why she has the top job as the ladies of Boston Golf Club staged the Nora Royle Cup competition on Tuesday.

The competition is held yearly in memory of Nora, a very keen medal player who provided a silver cup for ladies over 60 to compete for.

Clare beat off the challenge of 14 other golfers with a nett score of 70, which will lead to a reduction to her handicap.

The runner-up was Pam King with a nett score of 74, while the twos competition was won by Hilary Calvert on the 14th hole.

Clare is presented with the cup from Vice Captain Ruth Simpson.