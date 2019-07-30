Personal best times for Rico at nationals

Boston Amateur Swimming Club’s Rico Bringeman claimed two personal best times while competing at the British National finals in Glasgow.

He began with the 400m freestyle, finishing fourth in his heat, starting faster than in qualifying in Cardiff.

However, a slower final 100m saw him finish one-10th off his personal best time, concluding as 17th fastest in his 14 years category in Britain.

Rico finished 16th in the 200m butterfly, taking two seconds off his PB.

He also reached the final of the 400 individual medley with a new PB.

In the final, Rico attacked the fly leg, going two seconds faster than his heat, also faster on his backstroke.

However, he turned five metres behind the rest of the field and was slower on both the breaststroke and front crawl, ending up one second slower than his heat swim but 10th overall.

A disappointing 1,500m freestyle saw him finish seven seconds off his best time, 11th overall.

Rico’s final swim of the week was the 800m freestyle, where he finished just outside his PB time in 17th.