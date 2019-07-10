PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Netball League action

The Boston Summer Netball League concluded last Thursday.

White Sox were crowned the A League champions, with Bullettes Fury and Beta Belles finishing as unbeaten champions in the B and C Leagues respectively. David Dales was there to capture the action...

Boston Netball League action from July 4. Photo: David Dales.

Boston Netball League action. Photo: David Dales

