PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Netball Winter League action

Sleaford Storm made their Boston Netball League debut on Thursday as they took on Flexibirds Eagles.

The first quarter started slow and steady, showcasing even play from both teams – with the Eagles taking two-goal lead at the end of it. The second quarter saw the players crank up the action with the Sleaford visitors storming on court as their centre player made it her business to become a nuisance to the Eagles’ play. The last two quarters saw the Eagles soar high as they pulled the goal difference further away from Storm, highlighting their great ability as a team to work those passes round to reach the shooting circle, which nearly always ended in a goal. At the other end of the court the Eagles’ defence was doing their utmost to keep Sleaford from scoring. They were also faced with the dilemma of re-evaluating their players’ positioning to best optimise any gaps in their defence, due to an unfortunate injury to a key member of their defence. As the final whistle blew, both teams left the court proud of their performances in what was a fairly well-matched game with the experienced Eagles winning 25-21. Photos by David Dales.

