Pigeon one-two from the McFadyen loft

Aided by a north-west wind pigeons were doing a good velocity in the 130-mile race from Sedgefield on Saturday.

Joe McFadyen had the right loft position to take full advantage and clinch first and second positions in the Boston Central RPC race.

Results: 1 and 2 J. McFadyen 1605 and 1602 yards per minute, 3 A. and K. Kirkman 1571, 4 Upsall and Grandson 1556, 5 J. McFadyen 1540, 6 R. Brocklesby 1533, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1529, 8 J. McFadyen 1522, 9, 10 and 11 Upsall and Grandson 1521, 1520 and 1509, 12 J. McFadyen.

Boston and District RPC: 1 Gough and Reed 1563, 2 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1560, 3 Mr and Mr R. Skinner 1558, 4 and 5 D.J. Brackenbury 1530.829 and 1530.660, 6 Spooner and Frost 1524, 7 Gough and Reed 1520, 8 Spooner and Frost 1518, 9 Hardy and Burt 1504, 10 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1490, 11 D.J. Brackenbury 1479.801, 12 Gough and Reed 1479.366.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1489, 2, 3 and 4 F. Corby 1470, 1379 and 1378, 5 and 6 Mr and Mrs Welby 1372 and 1367, 8 A. Simpson 1310.

Other results from Boston Central RPC: Dunbar - 1 Upsall and Grandson 1425, 2 K. Ward 1376, 3 Mr and Mrs Strickland and Son 1363, 4 and 5 K. Ward 1356.469 (2), 6 Upsall and Son 1338, 7 and 8 K. Ward 1333.986 and 1333.691, 9 and 10 Upsall and Grandson 1300.779 (2), 11 and 12 Mr and Mrs Strickland and Son 1267 and 854.

Bubwith - 1 G. and C. Edwards 1279, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1226 and 1156, 4 G. and C. Edwards 1154, 5 and 6 Upsall and Grandson 1151 and 1079, 7 J. McFadyen 1066, 8 T. Sutton 1004, 9 J. McFadyen 998, 10 Upsall and Grandson 968, 11 J. McFadyen 967.2213, 12 T. Sutton 927.0179.