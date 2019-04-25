Pigeon race double for Brackenbury

Veteran fancier Dave Brackenbury started the new pigeon racing season with a bang.

His birds took the first two positions in Boston and District Flying Club’s opening 60-mile race from Bubwith.

Results: 1 and 2 D.J. Brackenbury 1508 and 1506 yards per minute; 3 Spooner and Frost 1502; 4 Hardy and Burt 1501; 5 D.J. Brackenbury 1500; 6 and 7 Hardy and Burt 1486 and 1452; 8 and 9 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1446 and 1438; 10 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1432.614; 11 Spooner and Frost 1432.541; 12 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1425.