Pigeons battle elements from Bubwith

Racing pigeons faced a battle against the elements when competing from Bubwith for the second time on Saturday, and this resulted in slower velocities, and more erratic returns, than in previous weeks.

Results:

Boston and District Flying Club: 1 Gough and Reed 1161 yards per minute, 2 and 3 G. Kirkham 1027 and 975, 4 and 5 D.J. Brackenbury 955 and 950, 6 Spooner and Frost 941, 7 C. Collins and Son 928, 8 D.J. Brackenbury 909, 9 Gough and Reed 905, 10 L.R. Manning 893, 11 Gough and Reed 852, 12 G. Kirkham 849.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1, 2 and 3 F. Corby 1184, 1132 and 1103, 4 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 986.

Boston Central RPC’s race from Whitley Bay: 1 G. and C. Edwards 1429, 2 J. McFadyen 1412, 3 and 4 Upsall and Grandson 1401 and 1383, 5 and 6 J. McFadyen 1377.920 and 1377.219, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1365, 8 G. and C. Edwards 1362, 9 K. Ward 1354, 10 and 11 G. and C. Edwards 1349 and 1346, 12 A. and K. Kirkman 1342.

Local fanciers who are members of the North Road Championship Club were also competing from Dunbar in a race delayed until Sunday because of bad weather.

Boston and District FC results: 1 D.J. Brackenbury 1406, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1405 and 1395, 4 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1392, 5 Spooner and Frost 1388, 6 Hardy and Burt 1386, 7 D.J. Brackenbury 1380, 8 and 9 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1378 and 1370, 10 D.J. Brackenbury 1358, 11 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1341, 12 Hardy and Burt 1336.