Pigeons return from the Shetlands

Racing pigeons completed a 500-mile race at an average speed of nearly a mile a minute into Boston on Saturday, assisted by a north-west wind.

The race was from Lerwick in the Shetland Islands, and organised by the North Road Championship Club.

Boston and District Flying Club’s results from this race were: 1, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1718, 1710 and 1707 yards per minute, 4 D.J. Brackenbury 1685, 5 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1678, 6 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1677, 7 Spooner and Frost 1618, 8 and 9 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1591 and 1590, 10 and 11 D.J. Brackenbury 1589 and 1549, 12 Mr and Mrs Garnham 1494.

The club also had a race from Alnwick.

Results: 1 Spooner and Frost 1651, 2 Hardy and Burt 1643, 3 and 4 Spooner and Frost 1640 and 1632, 5 Gough and Reed 1620, 6 and 7 Hardy and Burt 1615 and 1607, 8 Gough and Reed 1592, 9 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1554, 10 Gough and Reed 1493, 11 and 12 Mr and Mrs Skinner 1491 and 1490.

Swineshead and District RPC also raced from Alnwick.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1536, 2 F. Corby 1517, 3 Mr and Mrs Welby 1511, 4 F. Corby 1487.

The Swineshead club secretary was the only member to compete from Lerwick and he recorded a velocity of 1233 yards per minute.