Podium spots for Evolution kickboxers
Evolution Martial Arts kickboxers Mackenzie Warrant, Zac Baldry, Paige Stedman and Olivia Green all made the podium at the final CIMAC Superleague Tournament of 2019.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:08 am
Mackenzie claimed one gold and two silvers while Zac left with a gold and a silver.
Paige won a silver and a runner-up award, with Olivia claiming bronze to complete the successes.
The end of year series saw Mackenzie, part of the WAKO GB team, claim three Grand Champion titles.
Zac claimed one Grand Champion title.