The Hill & Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League presentation night will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at the Arbor Club.

The final two accolades were decided last week, Wyberton SC B defeating Pincushion 5-4 in the final of the Champion of Champions play-off, while Kings Head Freiston beat Fairfield Lounge A 6-3 to win the play-off for runners-up spot in Division One.

The action begins at 8pm.