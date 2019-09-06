Promotion is priority for Boston Rugby Club - Coates

Boston Rugby Club are targeting promotion as they kick of their league campaign on Saturday.

The Blue and Whites travel to face Tupton in a Midlands 4 East (North) and Midlands Junior Vase double-header. And head coach Coates knows exactly what this season’s priority is.

“We want to win promotion. That’s our first aim this season,” he told The Standard.

“We want to win promotion and be the best team in Lincolnshire in our league.”

It won’t be an easy start for Boston, with Tupton dropping down from the Midlands 3.

“Tupton and Sleaford have both come down and, as Boston know, sometimes relegation can galvanise a club,” Coates added.

Boston finished last season strongly after something of a slump a third of the way through the campaign.

But the head coach says lessons have been learned.

“I think that was down to belief as much as anything,” he said.

“We got to a point in October when we didn’t feel we could beat the teams we were playing.

“But we got over those speed bumps. It’s about poundng the rock until it breaks and this season we need to learn we won’t have it all our own way.

“But it’s about our character and how we bounce back that’s important.”

Saturday’s contest kicks off at 3pm.