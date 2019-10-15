Punchbowlers take two from leaders

Leaders Eastenders dropped two points in the Orchard Health Group Division One this week

Punchbowlers’ Dave Peacock, Jeff Skelton and Steve Skelton put in a run of winning ends midway through the game to lead 13-7.

They then scored a further 10 shots without reply which took them out of the reach of Enders skip Jordon Philpot to win two points.

The balance of the points went to the Enders via skip Matt Whyers.

Promoted teams Breakaways and Parthians were matched against each other, the result going to the Parthians 35-27.

Holland Fen proved too good for A40 with an overall result of 36-32, Brian Boucher turning around the aggregate points for the Fenmen when he picked up counts of 3-4.

Boston Park put up a great fight against Jolly Farmers, missing out on the extra points at stake by one shot.

For the Farmers, Sue Hoyles triumphed 21-11 and, replying for the Park, Claire Britchford won 19-10.

Without their top player, Red 5 suffered as IBC secured a 5-1 success with a win of 43-24.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, the top two both came out of the week’s results with maximum points.

Royal Mail secured theirs against Central with wins of 25-11 and 14-11 for skips Keith Sharp and Geoff Taylor.

Strollers succeeded comfortably with and overall score of 45-21 against Dynamics.

Nomads had the aggregate points snatched out of their hands on the last end played in their game against Autos.

Kate Maddison, Mel Maddison and Ken Burr had a comfortable lead but dropped a last end count of four, but won 21-15.

Norman Wright, for Autos, picked up a count of one on the last end to win 20-12, which eased them into a 4-2 victory.

Before the season ends Cosmos will be at the heels of the leaders.

Matched against the very experienced Burtons, Dave Fox won 23-8 and Jean Thompson picked up a last-end count of 2 against Gordon Neal to finish 16-16.

Rock-bottom Patriarchs put up a great fight against fifth-paced Golfers and missed out on the aggregate points by one shot, the result being 36-35.

Cammacks Division Three leaders Pilgrims dropped their first points of the season due to a dazzling performance from Brian Fairweather, aided by Robert Druce and Simon Sperring for Hotspurs. Playing against the Pilgrims skip Ted Bourne they led 12-2 with eight ends played and ran out 19-15 winners.

The Pilgrims had to rely on the Harrison trio to produce a winning scorecard for the additional points.

Amateurs sit in second spot and closed the gap on the Pilgrims with maximum points against U3. Skips Tony Nixon and Mick Greet had wins of 23-11 and 20-11.

Vikings in third also picked up all of the points with a win of 56-19 against the Phantoms.

Shipmates and the Saxons shared the rink points but the higher team Shipmates with a win of 20-11 from Ray Robinson secured a 4-2 result.

Fairways were back to losing ways this week.

Matched against Bias, Anthea Hall won 18-14 but this fell well short of the required number of shots to cover the reply from the Bias trio of Melless, Carr and Robinson, who triumphed 22-6.