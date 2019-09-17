Records broken at rowing marathon

An Olympic gold medallist was among the record breakers at Sunday’s Boston Rowing Marathon.

The weather and conditions were particularly kind to the athletes who attended the race from Lincoln to Boston, covering 31.2 miles, with a transition at Bardney lock where competitors have to carry their boat and oars around the lock.

Many records were broken and some new ones were made.

Most notably by women’s para athlete Lucy Radley, who beat her existing record by nearly 15 minutes (4:31.03).

Another amazing record was broken by the mixed coxless quad of Cambridge ‘99, tearing up the course in a time of 3:22.19.

This crew included Nicole Cooke, an Olympic cycling gold medallist from Beijing 2008, who travelled from Switzerland to join the composite crew of Cambridge ‘99 and Lea Rowing Club.

In a masters mixed quad another composite crew saw Swiss athletes from Socitie d’Aviron Fribourg travel to compete.

Many crews rowed for charity and personal goals, including the Girls who Dare crew, who are training and raising money to compete in the Pacific Ocean Challenge, rowing From San Francisco to Hawaii.

Durham RC’s coxless ladies’ quad received the David Dales Charity Shield.

David photographed the event and chose a charity boat to donate the money received from sales to the cause.

This year the ladies were rowing to help purchase Cuddle Cots in Hospitals around the country.

These cots allow families to spend time with their baby in the case of a still birth.