Red signals success for tennis club minis

The end of the summer season and beginning of winter action has seen a real mixture of fixtures for Boston Tennis Club teams.

In addition, particularly wet and windy weather has meant difficulties for teams to complete matches.

But unaffected by weather, the Lincolnshire Winter Mini League has been gliding along with matches played on the indoor courts at Boston Tennis Club since the start of September.

Boston’s youngest competitors – the three mini red teams - have all been in action.

Boston Red A – Alayna Buswell, Olivia Hilton, Lewis Patchett and Keita Cica - played Boston B’s Louis Clark, Alex Underhill, Natasha Dodes and Tomek Thornley.

The eventual score was 22 -10 to Boston Red A.

The same Boston Red B team then played Woodhall Spa and won 22-10.

Boston Red C’s James Blythe, Callum Purdy, Sam Falayajo and Nataniel Szymiczek played Horncastle and made a valiant attempt in the team’s first match but lost out 12-20.

Also starting recently was the LTA’s National League for this winter.

The Boys’ 12 and under team, Ben Rudkin and Paul Young, beat Lincoln’s Eastgate 6-0.

The Girls’ 12 and under team of Yasmin Everitt and Matilda Clark had a 5-0 win over Horncastle.

The 14 and under boys – James Gedney and Will Pettitt - beat Grantham 4-2.

The Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League 2019 is also underway.

Two of Boston Tennis Club’s men’s senior teams had matches with Grantham teams.

Boston men’s Fourths, a new entry this season in to Division Two of the League, came up against Grantham Seconds.

With an away disadvantage the team missed out 0-4.

Playing for Boston Fourths on this occasion were Richard Cozens, Sev Smura, Robert Bonser and Zafar Khan.

There was a strong light at the end of the tunnel for Boston men’s Second team who were up against Grantham’s First team in the first division of the league.

The team of Larry Churchward, David Jones, Geoff Short and John Gibson hammered home a first round advantage to win convincingly, 4-0 overall.