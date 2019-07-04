Revesby CC return from tour with two wins and 500-plus runs

Revesby CC returned from their successful Durham tour with two wins and more than 500 runs under their belts.

Organised by Jamie Lewis, the 17-strong squad enjoyed three competitive games at three stunning locations across England’s North-East, in weather which lent itself kindly to cricket.

Having visited the Black Sheep Brewery in Masham on the journey north the team arrived refreshed for the challenge posed to them by Durham University Staff XI.

Batting first, with the forested Maiden Castle area towering above one end of the ground, Gordon Lane and Tom Sewell both retired on a quarter-century apiece as the tourists recorded 92-6 in their 20 overs.

The university staff, with tour organiser Lewis in their ranks to make up the numbers, reached 93 with 14 balls to spare as Mujeeb Chaudhr y- Durham’s assistant Professor of Engineering - hit 46 runs including five fours and one maximum to condemn Revesby to what would be their only defeat of the weekend.

Aahad Khalid, Tom Liversidge, Chris Liversidge and Lane took a wicket apiece, as catches fell to Ian Roberts, Christian James and Tom Liversidge.

Saturday’s challenge arrived in the form of Darlington & District League Division C outfit Middleton Tyas. On a tight pitch with cattle wandering the surrounding fields, the visitors batted first in the Saturday sunshine.

Having lost wickets at regular intervals a sixth-wicket partnership between Darren Hunt and Rob Jeffery stabilised the innings as the middle-order batsmen made 38 not out and 35 respectively, helping Revesby to reach 167-8 in 40 overs.

Hunt’s innings included four boundaries whilst Jeffery hit the Lincolnshire side’s only six of the afternoon.

The 4.17 runs-per-over target proved too much for Middleton Tyas, as the hosts fell short by 24 runs as the visitors claimed all 10 wickets in just 29.4 overs.

Veteran bowler Richard Grant spearheaded the attack with three wickets from his four overs, whilst Hunt removed top-scoring batsmen Matt Hutchinson for 65, one of his two wickets with the ball in an afternoon which also saw him take three catches.

Rob Knight (2), Mickey Ridding and Tim Casey took the remaining wickets, assisted by a Tom Liversidge catch, two stumpings from captain Will Laird and sharp run out from Ridding himself.

The Sunday fixture proved to be the highlight of the three, as Revesby played under the nine towers of Raby Castle against a Darlington & District Division A side associated with the Grade I listed fortress.

Captain-for-the-day Jeffery won the toss and elected to bat on a pristine track, but opening duo Laird and Lane both fell for third-ball ducks.

With just three extras to show for two wickets, Jeffery and Mark Twells found form and put on 110 for the third wicket, before the former was caught on 33.

Twells continued with Khalid and then Knight in tow to reach a 37-ball half century, and broke into three-figures 46 deliveries later.

Knight fell on an impressive 72- featuring 14 fours, before Twells retired on 111, ending a knock which featured 23 boundaries in just 90 balls.

Defending 260, the tourists ran out comfortable winners as Knight (4), Hunt (2) and Ridding took wickets frequently enough to prevent Raby gaining any real momentum.

Laird chipped in with four wickets with the gloves (two stumpings, one catch and a run out), Hunt claimed a fourth catch of the weekend and Tom Liversidge snaffled his second grab in two days as Revesby romped home to a 34-run victory.

As Revesby reflect on another successful tour and beginning planning next year’s ventures beyond the Lincoln & District Sunday Leagues, the side continue to search for new players.

Revesby’s two teams compete at the top and bottom ends of the local league structure and can between them accommodate any new players hoping for a game.

To get involved, contact Rob Jeffery on 07593 862805 or robjeffery@hotmail.com.