Ring success for Ali

Boston ABC’s Harem Ali was rematched against home-town Danny Means from the Peterborough Police ABC on Sunday.

The Boston lad started brightly as he took the fight to his taller opponent, using good head movements to slip past attacks, responding with spiteful counter hooks and straight shots.

The Peterborough fighter tried to outpunch Harem, but he stood his ground to claim the unanimous decision.

On Saturday Sara Lofti competed in Selby, Yorkshire, against Leah Davies of Crowle ABC. In her second bout, Sara wasted no time in thundering forwards with her aggressive attacks.

A back and forth tussle for superiority materialised as both girls went hell for leather, much to the admiration of the crowd.

Both fighters served up a grandstand finish in the third with Davies awarded the decision.