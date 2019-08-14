RIP Boothy! Boston Rugby Club pay tribute to former player-coach Steve Booth, who has died aged 42

Former Boston Rugby Club coach Steve Booth has died, aged 42.

Booth won back-to-back European Cups and two Premiership titles with Leicester Tigers before joining the Blue and Whites as player-coach in June 2008, leaving midway through the following season.

The winger also featured for England Sevens and England A.

“We are very sad to hear of the sudden passing of ex-player-coach Steve Booth at the age of 42,” a Boston RFC statement read.

“Our thoughts go out to his friends and family #RIPBoothy.”

The reason for his death is yet to be confirmed.