Roberts clocks sub-two hour time at Riga Half Marathon

Boston Community Runners’s Steve Roberts took part in Latvia’s Riga Half Marathon.

The course lies in the very centre of Riga City and runners enjoyed the charm of the largest city in the Baltic States.

Kerry McCrainor.

The course took the runners on both sides of the Daugava River, the largest river in Latvia, and with the help of Vansu Bridge they were able to enjoy some of the most beautiful spots in Riga – the Art Nouveau district, the amazing panorama of Old Riga and Pardaugava, as well as the paved streets of the Medieval Hanseatic Old Town and wooden architecture of Kipsala Island.

With nearly 33,000 participants and again beautiful weather, the race was certainly a highlight for Stevem who is a regular runner at the Boston parkrun.

He ran a sub-two-hout race, crossing the line in 1:59.03.

Kerry McCrainor took a last-minute entry into the Liverpool Rock ‘n Roll Half Marathon.

This is becoming one of the favourite, fun weekends of running in the UK.

With bands and local entertainment at every mile along the way the route started at the Albert Docks and passes many iconic music landmarks in Liverpool before finishing at the Exhibition Centre on the Waterfront.

At the finish the runners were treated to a concert, with Toploader the headline act.

Kerry had a super run, even though she hadn’t been able to get as many training miles in as she had hoped.

But crossing the line in 2:38.54 was good enough to put a huge smile on her face.

A beautiful day with high cloud and light winds attracted more than 300 runners to The Rotary Club of The Deepings’s Annual Charity Run.

Although the sun came out during the race and made things a bit too warm for the runners, conditions were still good and the men’s winner came within ninety seconds of beating the course record which was established 10 years ago.

The Deepings is the third of their local Spring Treble of 10k races, following similar events at Langtoft and Eye in previous weeks.

All of these races are particularly popular with both local runners and ones from further afield because they all have fast, level courses, giving serious runners the chance to put up personal best times.

Claire Teesdale represented Boston Community Runners and had a good run.

Finishing in 1:02.30 she was pleased with her performance.

The Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and a social run with varying distances from the Peter Paine centre on Thursdays (both 7pm).

The new BCR RunWalkRun group is also growing and they too meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Peter Paine at 7pm.