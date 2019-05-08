Runner Sarah-Jane hitting top GEAR

Boston Community Runners competed at the Grand East Anglia Run.

Part of the Run For All series, the GEAR 10k, as it is known, is a challenging run taking on the twists and turns of King’s Lynn town centre, the parkland and riverside within its six mile route.

Eight Boston Community Runners took part, including Sarah-Jane Eggleton in club colours for the first time.

She clocked a personal best time of 52 mins 58 secs, still looking fresh when she crossed the line.

Dianne Houghton ran as part of the Asda Foundation team, one of the race’s main sponsors, finishing in 55.02, just ahead of Neil Goodwin (55.18). Matthew Eggleton also made his club debut, pulling out a PB time of 57.03.

Fran Mills followed Matthew in after the pair had run together round the course.

She was pleased with her time of 57.11.

Emma Cook was next home in a time of 58.40.

Sarah Burton crossed the line in 1:00.27 and Jackie Hallett managed to knock some more off her best 10k time finishing in 1:02.42, a new PB.

Clare Teesdale was the sole club representative at the Langtoft 10k,south of Bourne.

She had a fantastic run in perfect conditions and she smashed her PB time by a long way coming home in a sub-hour time of 59.20.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and have social runs on Thursdays at the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue (both 7pm).