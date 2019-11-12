Runners clock PBs at new-look Poppy Run

BADAC runners, from left, are Ollie Lammiman, Oli Tianenen, Emma Penson, Aidan McClure, Chris Cope.

Competing over a new 10k course around Friskney village, runners took advantage of the good conditions and many returned personal best times.

The race winner was Alan Oliver (Sleaford Striders), who finished well clear of his nearest rivals in 34 mins 21 secs.

Second home was veteran 50 entrant James McNamee (Skegness Coasters), who clocked 36 mins 06 secs ahead of Boston and District Athletic Club’s Chris Cope in third place on 36 mins 43 secs.

The host club had three finishers in the top 10 positions, with Olli Tiainen in eighth place (39 mins 57 secs) and Aidan McClure 10th (41 mins 57 secs).

The fourth Gold Top across the finish line was Olli Lammiman, who finished in 15th in 43 mins 58 secs.

Emma Penson completed the course in 50 mins 34 secs to claim 28th position.

Second female to finish was Katie Ball (Boston Tri Club), sixth in 39 mins 31 secs, just one position behind club colleague Ben Marsters, who was third in the senior men’s category (38 mins 49 secs).

Thirteen runners completed the Fun Run, organised as a curtain raiser to the main Poppy Run, with 13-year-old Josh Mowbray the winner.

Louise Hirst, 13, finished second ahead of 10-year-old Caleb Cope.