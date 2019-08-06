Runners take on 24-hour challenge

A weekend of running took over Ferry Meadows in Peterborough with racing promoter Sublime putting on a 24-hour race, a 12-hour night run and 5k race and a 10k race.

Boston Community Runners were once again represented in all the events.

The 24-hour race was the first to get underway and saw John Burton, Tanya Knight and Gary Beck-Sykes taking part.

Once they had left the start area on Saturday lunchtime the 5k race gathered and set off on their multi-terrain course.

Maria Baker and Clare Teesdale took part running together and the ladies were thrilled to finish in 43.33.

As the 24 hr runners clocked up laps of the 10k route they were cheered through the start-finish area.

As the evening arrived, runners for the 12-hour night run started to arrive.

Michael Corney and Steven Roberts took on the event as a pair, taking it in turns to do laps of the course.

With head torches on, both runners put in a great performance finishing in fourth place overall, covering 96.3K between them.

As they finished the daytime 10k run was getting ready to start.

Three runners donned the black, white and yellow stripes over tracks and trails, even crossing the Nene Valley Railway at one point.

Georgina Lidgard was the first club runner home in 1:10.06 for third in her age category, with Paul Maddison just behind in 1:12.55.

Behind Paul was Clare Teesdale, fresh from doing the 5K the day before, finishing in 1:13.16.

Tanya Knight covered a massive 107k and finished as fourth lady while John Burton covered 85.6k.

Gary Beck-Sykes was thrilled to cover a super distance of 53.5k.