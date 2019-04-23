Saeed’s 60 sets the standard

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 202, Woodhall Spa 2nds 118 - Freiston won by 84 runs

Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC began their league season in the best possible fashion, with a superb victory over Woodhall Spa Seconds.

Zeeshan Saeed led the way for the hosts with an aggressive 60, before Farman Bajwa claimed four wickets.

Batting first, Saeed was straight into his stride, hitting boundaries off the first three balls of the match.

His quickfire 60 included eight fours and four sixes, before his fun was ended by the impressive Will Sharpe.

Three wickets for Sharpe dented Freiston’s progress.

Usman Ahmed made 29, but when he was dismissed Freiston looked vulnerable at 138-6.

However, Taimur Mian marshalled the lower order with an excellent 31, and he received good support from Ollie Booth (9) and Tommy Atkinson (13), as Freiston closed on 202.

Freiston’s bowling attack impressed as they kept a firm grim on the scoring rate, whilst picking up regular wickets.

Booth and Mian claimed a wicket apiece in their opening spells, before Usman Ahmed threw the stumps down twice in near identical fashion to dent the chase further.

Farman Bajwa dismissed top scorer Sam Cherry for 38 as he went on the claim four wickets.

It was left to Zakir Gatta to polish off the Woodhall innings as the visitors were all out for 118.

On Saturday Freiston travel to local rivals Graves Park, whilst the Second XI begin their season away to Sleaford Thirds.