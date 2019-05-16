Sailing club hosting taster sessions

Witham Sailing Club will be holding the second of their open afternoons this weekend, as part of the Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out scheme.

Experienced sailors will take visitors out in a boat to see what sailing is like and to decide if the sport is for them.

Anybody who would like to try sailing is welcome to visit the club at the compound at Anton’s Gowt between 1pm and 4pm on Saturday.

The club will also be running training sessions for beginners and improvers during June and July, so this is a good chance to come and see if you would like to take part.

Witham Sailing Club also holds racing on Wednesday evenings and some Saturdays at Anton’s Gowt.

The Wednesday evening Pursuit series is now underway.

The first race was won by Alistair Mitchell in a Laser and the second by Andy Stopper in a Comet.

The ongoing Ditchcrawler Trophy for the season’s fastest sail to Langrick Bridge and back is currently headed by Alan Cox in an RS200, just 30 seconds ahead of Alan Chapman in his Laser.