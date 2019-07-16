Sedgfield race action

The latest in this season’s series of 140-mile pigeon races from Sedgefield was staged on Saturday.

Boston and District Flying Club results: 1 Frost and Spooner 1615 yards per minute, 2 D. Brackenbury 1598, 3 Gough and Reed 1568, 4 Frost and Spooner 1557, 5 Hardy and Burt 1550, 6 Gough and Reed 1547, 7 Frost and Spooner 1537, 8 and 9 Hardy and Burt 1531 and 1509, 10 D. Brackenbury 1508, 11 Gough and Reed 1502, 12 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1492.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 F. Corby 1455, 2 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1414, 3 F. Corby 1413.9, 4 Mr and Mrs Welby 1413.7, 5 F. Corby 1374, 6 Mr and Mrs Welby 1369, 7 A. Simpson 1279.