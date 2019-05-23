Sherriff enjoys her Islands Trophy win

Chris Sherriff was the winner as Boston Golf Club hosted the Dunhill Islands Trophy.

Twenty ladies turned out for the singles stableford which had a full handicap allowance.

In perfect conditions, Chris returned a score of 35 stableford points.

The runner up was Lady Captain Pam Clare with a score of 33 points and, in third place, was Jacquie Short with 32 points.

There were two twos recorded, Anne Wallhead on the fifth Hole and Jane Marriott on the 14th.

Pictured is Lady Captain Pam Clare handing over the trophy to Chris Sherriff.