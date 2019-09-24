Shodfriars 20 dish out a snooker league thrashing to new boys

Shodfriars 20 handed out an 8-0 thrashing to Boston Snooker Centre Super League new boys Cons 6 in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League.

Tom Hill, Darren Christian, Joe Welch and Carl Rowe easily defeated Carl Manning, Chris Spencer, Craig Lee and Matt Povey respectively.

Donington 1 maintained their impressive start to the season, beating BSC 3 7-1.

Graham Cripsey beat Chris Ellis, then Sean Swinburn defeated Neil Hutson. Stuart Atkin and Nigel Robinson drew. Craig Fitter then beat Andy Swan.

BSC 2 and BSC 8 played out a 4-4 draw. Pete Grooby gave the home side the lead, defeating Nick Moxon. Steffan Taylor levelled for BSC 8, beating Gary Charlton. Stuart Whitaker then beat Jason Wood to put BSC 2 back in front. Gary Dunmore defeated Grant Marshall to rescue the draw.

BSC 11 defeated BSC 10 5-3. John Sharp and Carl Baily drew, as did Kieran Richards-Witham and Nick Hanson.

Paul Argyle also drew with Mario Richards. Luke Arons defeated Rick Ladds to ensure BSC 11 the win.

Breaks: S. Taylor 37, T. Hill 33, C. Manning 31, D. Christian 32, J. Welch 36, C. Rowe 38.

In the Launchburys Premier League, Kirton 5 travelled to Cons 7 this week and came away with an impressive 6-2 win.

Danny Orton beat Dean Simmons. Charlie Rolfe levelled for Cons, beating Steve Sharp. Andy Bush then defeated Jamie Simmons. Louis Wong then sealed the win for Kirton, defeating Paul Tetther.

Cons 5 defeated neighbours Cons 2 5-3 this week. Nathan Yardley and Alan Haycock beat Keith Carrington and Gary Middleton to put Cons 5 4-0 ahead. Dale Sawer pulled two frames back for Cons 2 as he thrashed Bill Spooner and Derek Wood and Dave Whyler shared the final two frames.

Shods 3 edged BSC 16 5-3 this week. Brett Skinner and John Vines shared the opening frames. Dan Collins then defeated Andy Lawrence to move Shods in to a lead. Russ Snade extended the lead to 5-1 by beating Mick Marshall. David Cutting pulled two frames back for BSC 16, beating Colin Woodcock.

Cons 3 got their first win of the Season, defeating BSC 12 6-2. Peter Epton beat Alan Laws. Rob Carter then defeated Laurence Brown. Paddy Kearns made it 6-0 to Cons, beating Graham Day. Alan Peck then pulled two frames back for BSC 12, beating Graham Johnson.

Breaks: C. Rolfe 23, 20, A. Bush 21, R. Snade 22, A. Haycock 23, P. Epton 21.

West End maintained their 100 per cent win record in the Johnson Mtor Car Sales Division One with a comprehensive 6-2 win over BSC 7.

Paul Creasey and Kev Stait shared the opening frames as did Jason Pocklington and Carl Mason. Tom Bell thrashed Adam Gurton to move WestEnd in to the lead and John Bell then sealed the victory, beating Chris Hirst.

BSC 9 got their first win of the season, beating BSC 18 7-1. Gav Hallgarth beat Holly sharp. Nathan Cock beat Reece Warsop. Liam South and Tyler Wallace drew. Stephen Cock defeated Jim Hartley.

BSC 15 defeated BSC 6 5-3 this week. Dave Cartwright put 15 in to the lead, beating Andy Bird. Ian Russell and Gordon Russell shared their frames. Stu Holland and Mike Deal played out a draw, as did Jamie Rushin and Alan Traynor.

BSC 13 thumped Graves Park 7-1 to jump up the table to joint first. Paul Oyitch beat Steve Sharpe. Adam Cartwright thrashed John Hodgson. Barney Wood defeated Ged Hall to make the score 6-0. Adam Brackenbury made it 7-0, before Martin Hodgson managed to stop the whitewash, taking the last frame of the evening.

Breaks: A. Cartwright 24.