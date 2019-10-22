Shodfriars extend lead at top of table

Reigning Boston Snooker Centre Super League Champions Shodfriars 20 extended their lead at the top of the table to six points thanks to a 5-3 win over second-place Donington 1.

Tom Hill put the hosts in front defeating Sean Swinburn but Stuart Atkin levelled the match against Darren Christian. Joe Welch moved Shods back in to the lead with victory over Craig Fitter and Carl Rowe secured the victory against Graham Cripsey, who pulled one back.

Elsewhere in the Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League, BSC 3 held on to third place thanks to a 5-3 victory over fourth-place BSC 11. Chris Ellis gave BSC 3 the perfect start against Kieran Richards-Witham. Neil Hutson made it 3-0, before Josh Fell replied. Nigel Robinson and John Sharp shared their frames, as did Andy Swan and Luke Arons.

Cons 6 and BSC 2 battled out an even 4-4 draw. Pete Grooby and Craig Lee tied, as did Chris Spencer and Gary Charlton. Mat Turner moved Cons 4-2 ahead, defeating Stuart Whitaker before Grant Marshall levelled against Ben Wrigglesworth.

BSC 8 recorded their first win of the season with a 6-2 victory over BSC 10. Carl Baily defeated Jason Wood to give BSC 10 but Steffan Taylor levelled the scores for BSC 10 with victory over Rick Ladds. Shaun Dunmore moved the 8 in to the lead, beating Nick Hanson. Gary Dunmore secured the win, defeating Mario Richards.

Breaks: T. Hill 35, J. Welch 32, C. Rowe 31, P. Grooby 40, L. Arons 48.

In the Launchburys Premier League, Cons 7 defeated Shods 3 5-3 to remain two points clear at the top of the table.

Russ Snade put Shods 2-0 ahead, as he defeated Paul Goodacre. John Vines and Jamie Simmons shared their frames. Dean Simmons levelled the match, defeating Dick Crunkhorn. Charlie Rolfe then secured the win for Cons, beating Jim Ely.

BSC 16 leapt up to second in the table, thanks to a 7-1 demolition of Cons 5. Michael Marshall beat Nathan Yardley to give BSC a 2-0 lead. Paul Spencer soon doubled the lead, with victory over Alan Yardley. Stan Matthews quickly made the score 6-0, beating Bill Spooner. David Cutting made it 7-0, before Derek Wood salvaged a point for Cons 5.

Kirton 5 are keeping pace with the League leaders after a 5-3 win over BSC 12. Andy Bush gave Kirton the lead, beating Alan Laws 2-0. Steve Sharp made it 3-0, before Laurence Brown took the next. Neil Morris levelled the match, defeating Julian Furnell. Louis Wong secured victory for Kirton, beating Alan Peck in the last match of the evening.

Cons 2 crept up the table this week, after a 6-2 win over neighbours Cons 3. Scot Gray took the first frame of the evening for the 3, only for Des Snell level. Gary Middleton moved Cons 2 3-1 ahead, beating Pete Epton. Rob Carter and Dale Sawer shared their frames, before Dave Whyler secured victory for Cons 2, beating Graham Johnson.

Breaks: D. Simmons 24, A. Bush 23, S. Sharp 20, L. Brown 23, 25, G. Middleton 22.

In the Johnson Motor Car Sales Division One, BSC 13 extended their lead at the top of the table this week, thanks to a 6-2 victory over basement boys BSC 18.

Barney Wood started proceedings with victory over Holly Sharp. Adam Cartwright then doubled 13’s lead, beating Reece Warsop. Paul Oyitch made it 6-0, defeating Jim Hartley. Paul Argyle then rescued two points for 18 as he beat Adam Brackenbury.

West End clung on to second in the table with a 5-3 win over BSC 6. Kev Stait and Mike Deal shared the opening frames. Carl Mason and Gordon Russell also shared their frames. Tim Bell and Alan could not be seperated in their match either. In the last match of the evening John Bell secured the victory for West End as he defeated Andy Bird.

BSC 15 and BSC 7 played out an even 4-4 draw. Dave Cartwright, Stu Holland, Ian Russell and Jamie Rushin all drew with Kev Hirst, Paul Creasey, Jason Pocklington and Chris Hirst respectively.

BSC 9 were held to a 4-4 draw with Graves Park. Callum Simmons gave BSC the lead with a close win over John Hodgson. Gav Hallgarth made it 3-0, before Ged Hall pulled a frame back. Nathan Cock and John Clarke shared their frames, before Martin Hodgson was awarded a 2-0 win as BSC 9 were unable to field a fourth player.

Breaks: A. Cartwright 35, K. Stait 20, A. Traynor 25, J. Bell 23, A. Bird 20, 20, G. Hallgarth 22.