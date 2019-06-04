Silver medals for Harmon brothers

Brothers Dylan and Harvey Harmon both claimed silver medals at the East Midlands Box Cup.

The duo joined Boston Amateur Boxing Club teammates Harem Ali, Connor Brazil and captain Coby Brown in Grantham this weekend.

The event took place over three consecutive days.

Running as a knockout format it draws elite competitors from far and wide.

Day one saw welterweight prospect Harem Ali drawn against Jake Bagnall of the Royal Artillery.

Harem begun strongly, his heavy arsenal and precision punches working well.

A busier second round saw Bagnall put the bout in the balance before the third, a pick ‘em round, ensued.

The higher output came from Bagnall but the more telling and cleaner punches came from Harem, who missed out in a split decision.

Day two saw 12-year-old Harvey drawn against Ross Hendricks of the Gemini ABC in his semi-final bout.

The Liverpool lad started strongly but Harvey utilised his head movement to good effect as his thudding shots hit the target.

In the second round Harvey had the measure of his man, teeing up the big shots and visibly hurting his opponent.

Midway into the round Harvey got the breakthrough he was looking for, a big combination finished with a punch that spun Hendricks around 360 degrees and made the referee move into administer a count.

The final round saw Harvey’s superior fitness being the deciding factor as he was awarded a well-deserved split decision.

Coby was drawn against his nemesis Levi Ward from The Imps Boxing Club.

Having fought Ward twice before, Coby knew what to expect from the backfoot southpaw.

After a cagey first round it was Coby who looked on top after the second, appearing cool and settled in the ring, waiting for the right moments to throw punches.

However, after a busier final round the split decision went against the Boston captain.

Connor Brazil was competing in his first championships and his maiden 3x3 minute bout was against the more experienced East Midlands Champ Manley Brown of the Clifton ABC.

Brown started quickly and was busy from the off, which took Connor a while to adjust to.

Once he settled he was able to box and begin to ask questions of his own.

As the second round wore on it was evident that Brown was becoming tired and it was Connor who was coming on strong as the bell sounded.

Connor turned on the style as a perplexed Brown was beginning to look uncomfortable with the shoe on the other foot, but the Clifton fighter was awarded the split decision.

Day three began with Harvey meeting Kyle Carter from the High Wycombe ABC in their final.

Using his greater height and reach advantages, Carter was pumping his shots out which made it very difficult for Harvey, who was doggedly determined to say the least.

A better second round gave Harvey a foothold in the contest as he turned the screw and was beginning to cause problems.

A big last round from Harvey arrived but it wasn’t enough as the judges awarded the bout to Carter.

However, Harvey claimed a silver medal in only his second championship.

Older brother Dylan fought Jimmy Pullen from the Far Cotton ABC, the bout beginning with Pullen trying to box off at range with Dylan using head movement to slip past his shots and unleash his own venomous punches from body to head.

After being hit and hurt, Pullen began using spoiling tactics by holding each time Dylan came in.

It was clear to see who the aggressor was in the ring and it looked as though Pullen had no intention in engaging in any warfare.

However, Dylan was deducted a point in the second round for a perceived low strike.

After numerous calls from the Boston corner for Pullen’s holding, the referee finally conceded and gave him a public warning.

More of the same entailed into the third and the referee had seen enough and called a close to the contest and disqualified both boxers.

It was a disappointing end for Dylan, who gained a silver medal for his battling efforts in a tough contest.