Silvester ‘gutted’ following tyre frustrations at Oulton

There was no luck for Tattershall rider Aaron Silvester at Oulton Park on Monday where he was contesting the second round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship as he was forced to retire with two laps remaining in the race.

Silvester completed his qualifying in 18th place and was placed on the sixth row of the grid for the start of Monday’s race.

The race had already been reduced from 14 to 12 laps distance and also morning warm up was cancelled because of track contamination which had to be resolved.

Once the riders came to their grid positions the track was drying fast from an earlier shower of rain and it was obvious that dry weather tyres would be needed and not the wets that the majority of riders had chosen.

Although it is not permitted to change tyres on the grid many riders did so they must have had permission from Race Direction.

But some, including Silvester were unaware of the change and had to race on a drying track with wet weather tyres. As the race got underway it soon became apparent that the tyre was not going to last the distance and although Silvester struggled on through nine laps he was then lapped by the leading riders and decided to pull into the pits to retire.

He explained: “No one told us that we could change tyres on the grid if necessary so we didn’t bring the other wheels with us from the paddock.

“There were one or two in the same position and before we started the race we realised it wasn’t going to go well.

“Once I had been lapped by the leaders I decided to pull into the pits out of the way as I would be a hindrance to the rest of the riders who were racing for points.

“I was well down the field outside the points and with two laps remaining I couldn’t get anywhere near where I wanted to be.

“I am gutted it didn’t work out for me today but I have learnt a lot and will move on to round three.”

The next round is at Donington Park on the National circuit over the weekend of May 24/26.