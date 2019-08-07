Simpson is golf club champion again

Ruth Simpson was once again crowned Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Club Champion.

Playing over 27 holes, eight of the ladies took this on with the previous champion Ruth once again showing her supremacy.

She won the trophy with 84-43=127 gross. Pam Hyde was runner-up with with 97-51=148 and Jacquie Short won the Ann Hodgson Vase for best nett with 78-39=117.

Also several teams of three followed them playing an 18-hole TriAm with Ann Gullick, Lady Captain Pam Clare and Maureen Molson coming in with 69 stableford points.

The runners-up were a two ball with a ghost scorer, Di Lincoln, Pat Couture and Gghost Ann gullick with 66 points. There was also a nine-hole competition and this was won by Gloria Tryner, Jean Flynn and ghost Liz Harris.

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section’s League team travelled to Belton Woods where they finished with a good result. Last Monday the two teams halved.