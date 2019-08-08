Singles action set to take centre stage

The arrival of August brings a new set of matches for those Boston Tennis Club members playing in the Bombay Brasserie Singles Leagues.

With both the Bombay Brasserie Summer Singles Day League and the Bombay Brasserie Singles League providing some very good competition for the players involved and the players still have all to play for in both of the leagues.

Group One of the Bombay Brasserie Summer Singles Day League has Jeremy George-Jones, John Gibson, Sue Burnett and Dan Scott in it.

The two parallel Group Two divisions have Richard Walker, Chris Mepham, and John Tooley in one of them and in the other Richard Tupper, Geoff Presland and Margaret Wright are poised to spring in to the top group.

Meanwhile the overall leaderboard for those who reach the dizzy heights of Group One and Two has Jeremey George-Jones at the top with 21 points followed by John Gibson on 16, both Phil Cosgriff and Dan Scott on 14 points.

Sue Burnett is the leading lady on 12 points and in fifth place overall.

Sue Burnett also holds first place in the most consistent player not in Group One with a total of 63 games, and John Tooley is runner up currently with 57 games.

In the Bombay Brasserie League Table Will Cheer is occupying first place with a very strong 20 points and Jeremy George-Jones is second on nine points.

James Newton, Michal Chmielik and Ryan Frankish are in the following pack. In the month of August Will Cheer will meet James Newton and Calum McCaig in Group One.

In Group Two Jermey George-Jones meets Ryan Frankish, Michal Chmielik, and Pawel Aranin.

With the weather conditions playing some havoc on matches in the Lincolnshire Dunlop Lindum Doubles League there was one result this weekend.

Boston Men’s Fourths, playing in Division 3A of the League, had a strong win over Grimsby second team in a home fixture.

The team was Chris Cook, John Gibson, Andy Clamp, Gary Fitzjohn, Robert Griffiths and Terry Mastin.