Skeletons are the sportshall victors

The first in the Boston and District Athletic Club 219-2020 Junior Sportshall Athletics Series was held at The B-Hive on Saturday, producing some very promising performances.

At under 15 level, Megan Reid won the high jump (1.30m), cleared 5.65m in the standing triple jump and 2.80m in standing long jump, also recording 6.26m in shot.

On the track, Megan clocked 48.1 secs over four laps and 83.2 secs over six laps, scoring 67 in speed bounce.

Under 13 Eleanor Lyddiatt opened her season by leading Spooky Skeletons to victory in the team competition.

She won the speed bounce (70) and also achieved victories in standing long jump (1.88m) and standing triple jump (5.28m).

On the track Eleanor recorded 34.7 secs for three laps, 48.2 secs for four laps and 82.2 secs for six laps.

Zara Holland cleared 1.10m to win high jump before achieving 65 in the speed bounce, 4.70m in standing triple jump and 1.66m in standing triple jump.

Hayden Quantrill produced best leaps of 4.62m in standing triple jump and 1.60m in standing long jump, adding 31 secs for second in the balance test.

Hayden also clocked 36.4secs over three laps, 51.5secs over four and 85.0 secs over six laps.

Evie Milner finished fourth in the three lap race (44.0 secs) and one position lower in the four laps (64.6 secs).

In the under 11 age category, Jack Clark-Atkin recorded 1.10m in high jump, 1.74m in standing long jump and 4.88m in standing triple jump and achieved times of 36.7 secs for three laps, 51.9 secs for four laps and 1 min 24.9 secs at the finish of the six lap event.

Logan Rush showed promising performances, 37.4 secs over three Laps, 51 secs in the balance Test, 1.00m in high jump and 4.28m for standing triple jump.

Issy Reid cleared 1.00m in high jump, 1.52m in standing long jump, 4.68m in standing triple jump and also chalked up a distance of 3.50m in chest push and an improved 1 min 35.1 secs time for the six lap race.

In a competitive under nine section, Lumin Myers laid down a clear marker for advancement during the winter season.

He won both the three lap race (38.5 secs) and the six lap event (1 min 30.9 secs) and recorded a total of 36 for third place in the speed bounce.

Lumin leapt 26cm in the vertical jump and 3.78m in standing long jump, adding 3.00m in the chest push.

Damian McNally won the vertical jump achieving a height of 29cm and also claimed first place in both the standing long jump (1.40m) and the standing triple jump (3.98m).

Damian also recorded 43 in the speed test and then achieved the same score for the blance test and, on the track, clocked 41.4secs over three laps and 1 min 41.0 secs in the six lap race.

Noah Donnelly-Coles won the two laps in 24.8 secs and finished second in both standing long jump (1.40m) and the three laps (39.3 secs).

Lear Holland achieved 31s ecs in the balance test, amassing a total of 39 in speed bounce, clearing 1.40m in standing long jump and recordiing 27.2secs in the two lap race.

Caprice Rush clocked 31.8 secs for two laps, 53.8 secs for three laps and 1 min 44.0 secs for six laps.

Mia Clark-Atkin achieved a good second in the vertical jump with a leap of 28cm and recorded 1.28m in standing long jump and 1 min 54.5 secs in the six lap competition.

Under seven Sienna Rush achieved 1.50m in chest push, 1.76m in standing triple jump and recorded 54.2 secs for three laps.

Eleanor Lyddiatt, Damian McNally, Issy Reid and Leah Holland combined to form team trophy winners Spooky Skeletons, with 119 points.