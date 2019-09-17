Skinners’ top three

Boston and District Flying Club had two races on Saturday.

The husband-and-wife partnership of Russell and Denise Skinner took the first three places in the race from Berwick, held in conjunction with the North Road Championship Club.

Cyril Collins took three of the first four places from Greater Driffield.

Berwick: 1, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs R. Skinner 1154 yards per minute, 1143 and 1096, 4, 5 and 6 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1069, 1066 and 1065, 7, 8 and 9 Frost and Spooner 1053, 1041 and 1021.

Greater Driffield: 1 and 2 C. Collins and Son 1166 and 1151, 3 Hardy and Burt 1124, 4 C. Collins and Son 1090, 5, 6 and 7 D. Brackenbury 1086, 1085 and 1082, 8 and 9 Hardy and Burt 1043 and 1036, 10 Gough and Reed 1024.